National

Canada

Unconfirmed report of bear attack closes Halifax-area trail

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 26, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
Bear sightings are up in some HRM communities
RELATED: Global’s Skye Bryden-Blom sits down with Kirk Symonds, the Solid Waste Resources Manager of Education and Promotion for HRM, after a reported increase in human and bear encounters in some Halifax-area communities. – Jul 23, 2024
Officials in Nova Scotia are investigating an unconfirmed report of a bear attack on a Halifax-area trail.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) closed a section of the Shearwater Flyer trail, which is popular for hikers and cyclists, from Bisset Road to Caldwell Road. The trail winds through the communities of Cole Harbour and Eastern Passage.

“Out of an abundance of caution, staff will be setting some live traps. Any bears caught will be checked for evidence,” wrote DNRR spokesperson Erin Lynch in an email.

“If there are none found on the bear, it will be released.”

Signs have also been put up to warn about a bear in the area, reminding people to make loud noises and to keep children and pets close.

Anyone who sees bear activity can contact the department at 1-800-565-2224.

