Unconfirmed report of bear attack closes Halifax-area trail

Officials in Nova Scotia are investigating an unconfirmed report of a bear attack on a Halifax-area trail.

The Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) closed a section of the Shearwater Flyer trail, which is popular for hikers and cyclists, from Bisset Road to Caldwell Road. The trail winds through the communities of Cole Harbour and Eastern Passage.

“Out of an abundance of caution, staff will be setting some live traps. Any bears caught will be checked for evidence,” wrote DNRR spokesperson Erin Lynch in an email.

“If there are none found on the bear, it will be released.”

Signs have also been put up to warn about a bear in the area, reminding people to make loud noises and to keep children and pets close.

Anyone who sees bear activity can contact the department at 1-800-565-2224.