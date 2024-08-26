Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Postmedia completes $1-million purchase of Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2024 11:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Experts concerned about Postmedia newspaper purchase'
Business Matters: Experts concerned about Postmedia newspaper purchase
Experts are voicing concerns about Postmedia's pending purchase of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain, saying it's almost certain to result in job cuts and a reduction in local content. This comes after Postmedia announced plans to buy a number of businesses belonging to SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald. Amandalina Letterio has this story and more in Business Matters for July 30, 2024 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Toronto-based Postmedia Network Inc. says it has successfully closed its acquisition of Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain.

The $1-million deal for SaltWire Network Inc. and the Halifax Herald Ltd. was approved by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge on Aug. 8 with an expected closing date of Aug. 24.

Postmedia confirmed the closing of the sale today in a short statement on its website.

Andrew MacLeod, Postmedia’s president and CEO, says his company is “delighted” to welcome the new media properties, saying the sale “preserves their vital role within the community.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Halifax Chronicle Herald, acquired by Postmedia in the sale, was an independent daily newspaper founded almost 200 years ago.

In 2017, the owners of the Herald created SaltWire Network Inc., which bought more than two dozen newspapers including the Cape Breton Post in Sydney, N.S.; The Guardian in Charlottetown; and The Telegram in St. John’s, N.L.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are grateful to those who collaborated with us in developing a more sustainable model for these publications,” MacLeod said. “Through this acquisition, we are not only broadening our reach but also reinforcing our commitment to quality journalism and community engagement. Postmedia will ensure the continued operation of its publications.”

Trending Now

The statement contains no other details.

It was confirmed during the insolvency court hearing earlier this month that the companies’ pension plan would be wound up, a move affecting 426 members. Court heard the plan is 90 per cent funded with a $6-million liability.

Last week, the union representing workers at The Telegram confirmed that four of the paper’s 13 newsroom positions will be eliminated.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices