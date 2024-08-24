Menu

Science

Stranded Boeing astronauts to return in 2025 on competitor SpaceX: NASA

By Joey Roulette Reuters
Posted August 24, 2024 1:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'NASA to announce plan to get stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts back to Earth, may require SpaceX aid'
NASA to announce plan to get stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts back to Earth, may require SpaceX aid
NASA is expected to announce on Saturday its decision about whether two stranded astronauts – who rode the glitchy Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station in June – can safely travel home in the Boeing capsule, or if they will need to use a SpaceX vehicle.
Two NASA astronauts who flew to the International Space Station in June aboard Boeing’s faulty Starliner capsule will need to return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle early next year, NASA said on Saturday, deeming issues with Starliner’s propulsion system too risky to carry its first crew home.

The agency’s decision, tapping Boeing’s top space rival to return the astronauts, is one of NASA’s most consequential in years. Boeing had hoped the test mission would redeem the Starliner program after years of development problems and over $2.1 billion in budget overruns since 2016.

Boeing is also struggling with quality issues in the production of commercial planes, its most important products.

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both former military test pilots, became the first crew to ride Starliner on June 5 when they were launched to the ISS for what was expected to be an eight-day test mission.

Click to play video: 'Boeing Starliner astronauts’ return could be delayed until 2025: NASA'
Boeing Starliner astronauts’ return could be delayed until 2025: NASA

But Starliner’s propulsion system suffered a series of glitches beginning in the first 24 hours of its flight to the ISS, triggering months of cascading delays. Five of its 28 thrusters failed and it sprang several leaks of helium, which is used to pressurize the thrusters.

In a rare reshuffling of NASA’s astronaut operations, the two astronauts are now expected to return in February 2025 on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft due to launch next month as part of a routine astronaut rotation mission. Two of the Crew Dragon’s four astronaut seats will be kept empty for Wilmore and Williams.

Starliner will undock from the ISS without a crew and attempt to return to Earth as it would have with astronauts aboard.

Boeing struggled for years to develop Starliner, a gumdrop-shaped capsule designed to compete with Crew Dragon as a second U.S. option for sending astronaut crews to and from Earth’s orbit.

Starliner failed a 2019 test to launch to the ISS with no crew, but mostly succeeded in a 2022 do-over attempt where it also encountered thruster problems. Its June mission with its first crew was required before NASA could certify the capsule for routine flights, but now Starliner’s crew certification path has been upended.

Since Starliner docked to the ISS in June, Boeing has scrambled to investigate what caused its thruster mishaps and helium leaks. The company arranged tests and simulations on Earth to gather data that it has used to try and convince NASA officials that Starliner is safe to fly the crew back home.

But results from that testing raised more difficult engineering questions and ultimately failed to quell NASA officials’ concerns about Starliner’s ability to make its crewed return trip – the most daunting and complex part of the test mission.

NASA’s decision, and Starliner’s now-uncertain path to certification, will add to the crises faced by new Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, who started this month with the goal of rebuilding the planemaker’s reputation after a door panel dramatically blew off a 737 MAX passenger jet in midair in January.

© 2024 Reuters

