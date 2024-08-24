Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Industry awaits labour board decision in railway dispute

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2024 9:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Railway labour dispute deepens with 72-hour strike notice'
Railway labour dispute deepens with 72-hour strike notice
Canada’s national railway dispute has been tumultuous, with some workers returning to work in the morning — only for their union to give 72-hour-strike notice. The federal labour minister's call for binding arbitration Thursday hasn't eased tensions between the workers and their employers. Nor has it led to a solution to a stoppage that's left cargo and commuters across the country at a standstill. Heidi Petracek has more on a rollercoaster day in the rail dispute that has industry and Canadians anxious.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Railway workers, their union and their employers are all waiting today for a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board that will determine what’s next for the labour dispute that ground trains across the country to a halt this week.

On Thursday, the federal government asked the board to enact binding arbitration in the dispute between Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd., Canadian National Railway Co., and their workers.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The government also asked the board to force them back to work while an agreement is hammered out.

The board summoned the parties to a meeting Thursday night and held a hearing Friday, and has said it’s addressing the issue “with utmost urgency.”

Trending Now

However, the Teamsters union has issued a 72-hour strike notice against CN even as the railway company started moving trains again Friday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile at CPKC, the union has challenged the government’s directive for binding arbitration, and as of Friday the rail company’s operations remained shut down.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices