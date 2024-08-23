Family of man who died in N.B. emergency department sues health authority, nurses

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 78-year-old New Brunswick man who died two years ago in an emergency department while awaiting care is suing the health authority and two nurses.

The lawsuit filed with the Court of King’s Bench in Fredericton alleges Darrell Mesheau’s death was caused by the “reckless and outrageous acts and omissions” of Horizon Health Network and its staff.

It says the 78-year-old arrived at the emergency room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton on July 11, 2022, and was left in the waiting room for nearly seven hours before he was found dead, slumped in his wheelchair.

Filed July 5 by his daughter, Susan, who is the executor of his estate, the lawsuit says a nurse triaged Mesheau at Level 3 — requiring that his vitals be checked every 30 minutes — and that nurses did not ask him about his medical history.

The family is seeking unspecified damages from the health network and the two nurses.

In an email, Horizon says it will “decline the opportunity” to comment on the lawsuit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2024.