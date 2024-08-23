Winnipeg man faces child porn charges after disturbing package intercepted at border, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a 41-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after the Canada Border Services Agency made a disturbing discovery in a package destined for his address.

The package, police said, contained a sex doll that was anatomically designed to look like a child.

Police said officers from the counter-exploitation unit raided a home in the Silver Heights area Wednesday and seized a number of electronic devices, among other items, which are set to undergo a forensic analysis.

2:40 Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit

Police said they learned that the man had imported similar items, as well as children’s clothing, over a period of time beginning in December 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested and faces a number of child pornography-related charges.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6172.