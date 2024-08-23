Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man faces child porn charges after disturbing package intercepted at border, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2024 3:09 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / John Woods
Winnipeg police say a 41-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after the Canada Border Services Agency made a disturbing discovery in a package destined for his address.

The package, police said, contained a sex doll that was anatomically designed to look like a child.

Police said officers from the counter-exploitation unit raided a home in the Silver Heights area Wednesday and seized a number of electronic devices, among other items, which are set to undergo a forensic analysis.

Click to play video: 'Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit'
Inside ICE: The work, demands of Manitoba RCMP’s child exploitation unit

Police said they learned that the man had imported similar items, as well as children’s clothing, over a period of time beginning in December 2022.

He was arrested and faces a number of child pornography-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6172.

Click to play video: 'Child exploitation incidents largely underreported, Manitoba RCMP say'
Child exploitation incidents largely underreported, Manitoba RCMP say
