Winnipeg man faces child porn charges after disturbing package intercepted at border, police say

Winnipeg police say a 41-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after the Canada Border Services Agency made a disturbing discovery in a package destined for his address.
The package, police said, contained a sex doll that was anatomically designed to look like a child.
Police said officers from the counter-exploitation unit raided a home in the Silver Heights area Wednesday and seized a number of electronic devices, among other items, which are set to undergo a forensic analysis.
Police said they learned that the man had imported similar items, as well as children’s clothing, over a period of time beginning in December 2022.
He was arrested and faces a number of child pornography-related charges.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 204-986-6172.
