Red Deer RCMP investigate sexual assault from 2022, release sketch of suspect

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a sexual assault that allegedly occurred two years ago against a teen victim while she waited for public transit.

The female victim alleges she was approached by a male with a knife who then forced her into his truck, where the assault took place.

Get breaking National news

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect who is described as a male between 20-30 years of age, with a light complexion, blue eyes, brown “scruffy” hair with a moustache and a flower tattoo on his forearm. He was driving a black four-door Ford truck with grey seats and wood trim inside

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

