Winnipeg to introduce surface-testing machines to analyze sidewalk quality

The City of Winnipeg is set to introduce some new machines to assess the quality of local sidewalks.

Over the next few months, the approximately 3,200 kilometres of sidewalks and pathways throughout the city will be assessed by the new tech, noting details like length, width, material and whether there are any hazards.

That data, in turn, will be used to rate sidewalk quality, and the city will use that information to plan for renewals, maintenance and funding in the future.

The two surface testers, which the city described in a release as having the appearance of a “futuristic-looking quad,” will continue to collect the same data every three years.

“This new technology will make a real difference in how we keep sidewalks in good shape,” Mayor Scott Gillingham said.

“By using these advanced tools, we’re improving how we assess and maintain our infrastructure, which means better service for all Winnipeggers. This is a practical step toward ensuring our sidewalks are safe and accessible for everyone.”

Coun. Janice Lukes, chair of the city’s standing policy committee on public works, said Winnipeg has undertaken similar research before, on streets and back lanes, but this is the first attempt at analyzing sidewalk quality.

“This data will help us determine what we’re working with now, what we may need to do to keep sidewalks serviceable in the future, and how much money we require to keep Winnipeggers moving on them,” she said.