RCMP major crimes unit taking over case of N.B. woman missing for three years

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the case of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell, a Fredericton, N.B., woman who has been missing for three years.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette says details in the file led the police to hand it over to their major crimes team, but he could not provide more specific information.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The RCMP website says the special unit investigates homicides, attempted homicides, suspicious disappearances, drug trafficking activities and sexual assaults.

Kari Lynn Rose Campbell was last seen outside a home in Durham Bridge, N.B., on Aug. 19, 2021.

The force’s detachment in Keswick, N.B., initially took up the search for the 38-year-old, who has medium-length brown hair, blue eyes and butterfly tattoos on her leg and forearm.

Ouellette says the major crimes unit is currently handling several missing person cases, adding that Campbell’s remains a priority.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.