RCMP major crimes unit taking over case of N.B. woman missing for three years

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the case of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell, a Fredericton, N.B., woman who has been missing for three years.
Cpl. Hans Ouellette says details in the file led the police to hand it over to their major crimes team, but he could not provide more specific information.
The RCMP website says the special unit investigates homicides, attempted homicides, suspicious disappearances, drug trafficking activities and sexual assaults.
Kari Lynn Rose Campbell was last seen outside a home in Durham Bridge, N.B., on Aug. 19, 2021.
The force’s detachment in Keswick, N.B., initially took up the search for the 38-year-old, who has medium-length brown hair, blue eyes and butterfly tattoos on her leg and forearm.
Ouellette says the major crimes unit is currently handling several missing person cases, adding that Campbell’s remains a priority.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.
