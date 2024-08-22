Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP major crimes unit taking over case of N.B. woman missing for three years

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
The RCMP's major crimes unit has taken over the case of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell, a Fredericton, N.B., woman who has been missing for three years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP's major crimes unit has taken over the case of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell, a Fredericton, N.B., woman who has been missing for three years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The RCMP’s major crimes unit has taken over the case of Kari Lynn Rose Campbell, a Fredericton, N.B., woman who has been missing for three years.

Cpl. Hans Ouellette says details in the file led the police to hand it over to their major crimes team, but he could not provide more specific information.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The RCMP website says the special unit investigates homicides, attempted homicides, suspicious disappearances, drug trafficking activities and sexual assaults.

Kari Lynn Rose Campbell was last seen outside a home in Durham Bridge, N.B., on Aug. 19, 2021.

The force’s detachment in Keswick, N.B., initially took up the search for the 38-year-old, who has medium-length brown hair, blue eyes and butterfly tattoos on her leg and forearm.

Ouellette says the major crimes unit is currently handling several missing person cases, adding that Campbell’s remains a priority.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices