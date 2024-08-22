Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

B.C. premier says continued rail lockout would be ‘devastating’ for province

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 6:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver commuter train impacted by rail lockout'
Metro Vancouver commuter train impacted by rail lockout
More than 9,000 unionized railway workers have been locked out by CN and CPKC, bringing rail traffic, including commuter rail, to a halt across the country. As Andrea Macpherson reports, the economy is already feeling the impact.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

B.C. Premier David Eby said Canada’s rail lockout is “terrible news” for families across the province and the impact it will have on British Columbians.

“This is a very big deal for British Columbia and for British Columbians,” Eby said.

“And I really underline the importance of the companies, to sit down with the workers and sincerely work on resolving this as quickly as possible, and even better to just get the trains moving.

Eby added that the word “devastating” is probably an understatement when it comes to the significant impact that the railway closure has in B.C. and across Canada.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal government will intervene to try and bring an end to the labour dispute that brought Canada’s rail network to a grinding halt Thursday, Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon said.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking in Ottawa less than 24 hours after thousands of unionized workers at the country’s two main railway companies were locked out, McKinnon said he will use his powers under the Canada Labour Code to “secure industrial peace” and impose final, binding arbitration.

Click to play video: 'Canada rail shutdown: Labour minister orders binding arbitration to resume railway operations'
Canada rail shutdown: Labour minister orders binding arbitration to resume railway operations
Trending Now

The minister said the action will help Canadian National Railway (CN), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) and the Teamsters Canada Railway Conference (TCRC) union settle outstanding terms in their negotiations for a new collective agreement that he said has reached a “fundamental impasse.”

Eby said that the B.C. government will continue to work with the railway industry in the province to provide any support it can.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices