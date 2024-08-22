CUPE calls for Fred Hahn to resign, says demand is not due to pressure from Ford

Send this page to someone via email

A national union is calling for the resignation of one of its leaders over an online post but says it did not make the move in response to pressure from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

On Tuesday, the national arm of the Canadian Union of Public Employees passed a motion asking vice-president Fred Hahn to resign.

On Wednesday, Ford called Hahn a “disgusting human being” at an unrelated news conference – while praising one of his ministers for recent criticism of Hahn over the Israel-Hamas conflict– and asked union members to vote him out.

CUPE says it will not take advice from Ford, who they claim is a “union hating” premier, but demanded Hahn’s resignation because he reposted “a deeply problematic video” that violates its equality policy.

Hahn, who has served as CUPE Ontario president since 2010 and was re-elected earlier this year, has not responded to requests for comment.

He recently apologized for posting an altered video on social media that shows an athlete with a Star of David tattoo diving into a pool, at which point an explosion occurs, and what follows appears to be the aftermath of a missile strike with injured children being whisked away.

Hahn said in a Facebook post after he deleted the video that he was trying to suggest that allowing Israeli athletes to compete in the recent Paris Olympics while banning the Russian Federation was a “double standard.”

“My intent was never to associate Jewish people with the violence enacted by the state of Israel,” he wrote. “It remains my strongly held view that it is a terrible mistake, and antisemitic, to conflate abhorrent actions by the state of Israel with Jewish humanity or identity.”

It is not the first time Hahn’s social media posts since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel have landed him in trouble.

The day after the attack, Hahn posted that he was thankful for the power of resistance around the globe because resistance is “fruitful” and “brings progress.” He later said he doesn’t endorse violence and that everyone deserves to live in peace, while CUPE Ontario said it was being “targeted by a highly organized pro-Israel lobby.”

Following that post, a few dozen CUPE members filed a human rights complaint last year against the union and Hahn, alleging they “engaged in systemic discrimination by promoting and engaging in antisemitism.”

The complaint accuses CUPE and Hahn of a “long pattern of discrimination against Jewish union members.”

CUPE said its decision to ask for Hahn’s resignation does not negate his commitment to the union.

“Nothing about this decision changes CUPE’s clear, consistent position on the bombardment of Gaza by Israel, either: CUPE continues to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire; a release of all hostages from Gaza; and an end to the blockade of Gaza and the restoration of humanitarian aid,” the union wrote in a statement Thursday.

An online letter-writing petition has seen more than 48,000 letters in support of Hahn sent to CUPE.