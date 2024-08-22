Menu

Environment

Alberta Energy Regulator imposing penalty on Imperial Oil amid ongoing Kearl investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2024 1:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months'
Kearl oilsands: Alberta’s privacy watchdog investigating after leak goes unreported for months
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 26, 2023) An investigation has been launched after a series of leaks in Alberta’s oilsands went unreported for months. One leak, which took place at the Kearl Lake site operated by Imperial Oil, is now under investigation by Alberta’s privacy watchdog. Heather Yourex-West reports – Mar 26, 2023
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it’s imposing a $50,000 penalty on Imperial Oil amid its ongoing investigation into potential contraventions at the company’s Kearl oilsands site.

The regulator is investigating two releases of industrial wastewater from the Kearl site northeast of Fort McKay, Alta., one reported in 2022 and the other in early 2023.

On Thursday, the regulator said its investigation found that industrial wastewater bypassed a seepage interception system and resulted in an off-lease release.

The regulator says it’s also requiring Imperial to develop and implement a plan to mitigate damage from the release and submit a proposal for an industrial wastewater release research project.

It says to date no impacts on fish, amphibians or other wildlife have been reported to the regulator.

In February 2023, the regulator issued a protection order after the second release of tailings from a catchment pond.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation suing Alberta Energy Regulator'
Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation suing Alberta Energy Regulator
© 2024 The Canadian Press

