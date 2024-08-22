Alberta Energy Regulator imposing penalty on Imperial Oil amid ongoing Kearl investigation

See more sharing options

The Alberta Energy Regulator says it’s imposing a $50,000 penalty on Imperial Oil amid its ongoing investigation into potential contraventions at the company’s Kearl oilsands site.

The regulator is investigating two releases of industrial wastewater from the Kearl site northeast of Fort McKay, Alta., one reported in 2022 and the other in early 2023.

On Thursday, the regulator said its investigation found that industrial wastewater bypassed a seepage interception system and resulted in an off-lease release.

The regulator says it’s also requiring Imperial to develop and implement a plan to mitigate damage from the release and submit a proposal for an industrial wastewater release research project.

It says to date no impacts on fish, amphibians or other wildlife have been reported to the regulator.

In February 2023, the regulator issued a protection order after the second release of tailings from a catchment pond.