Summer surge of COVID-19 in Quebec as outbreaks, hospitalizations on the rise

Quebec is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks, with hospitalizations at their highest level since last winter.

The province’s national institute of public health is reporting outbreaks in 110 long-term care homes and 54 health-care centres.

There are currently more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Quebec, and more than 30 deaths reported each week.

More than 21 per cent of COVID-19 tests are returning a positive result, the highest rate since last December.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been on the rise in Quebec since April, following a spike last winter.

Experts say COVID-19 is here to stay, but it hasn’t yet adopted the same seasonal pattern as common cold and flu viruses, both of which are more prevalent in winter.