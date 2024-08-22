Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Summer surge of COVID-19 in Quebec as outbreaks, hospitalizations on the rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2024 11:56 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'COVID Summer Surge'
COVID Summer Surge
Chances are you or someone you know has caught COVID recently. According to the World Health Organization, the virus is increasing in at least 84 countries and dozens of athletes at the Paris Olympics have also tested positive for the virus. MUHC emergency department physician, Dr. Mitch Shulman, joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella to talk about this summer COVID surge and why it is unusual – Aug 8, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks, with hospitalizations at their highest level since last winter.

The province’s national institute of public health is reporting outbreaks in 110 long-term care homes and 54 health-care centres.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

There are currently more than 1,200 people with COVID-19 in hospital in Quebec, and more than 30 deaths reported each week.

More than 21 per cent of COVID-19 tests are returning a positive result, the highest rate since last December.

Trending Now

COVID-19 outbreaks have been on the rise in Quebec since April, following a spike last winter.

Experts say COVID-19 is here to stay, but it hasn’t yet adopted the same seasonal pattern as common cold and flu viruses, both of which are more prevalent in winter.

Advertisement
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices