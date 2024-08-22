Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No service on 3 commuter train lines in Montreal due to Canada-wide rail stoppage

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 22, 2024 10:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian rail services shut down as CN, CPKC workers locked out'
Canadian rail services shut down as CN, CPKC workers locked out
Freight train services across Canada came to grinding halt Thursday morning as thousands of workers at the country’s two main railway companies, CN and CPKC, have been locked out. Mackenzie Gray reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Getting in and out of Montreal by train was difficult for tens of thousands of commuters Thursday as a bitter labour dispute led to a historic Canada-wide freight rail shutdown.

Exo, the regional train authority, says three of its lines serving 21,000 daily users are shuttered as result. The Candiac, Saint-Jérôme and Vaudreuil-Hudson lines in the Montreal area are off limits until further notice.

In notices on its website, Exo directed customers to regular service alternatives such as the bus and Metro. Some shuttle bus services will be available starting Monday if the railway stoppage drags on.

Train users may need to find alternative ways to and from Montreal though because Exo warned those shuttles “will not be able to compensate for all the interrupted service.”

Click to play video: 'Rail shutdown begins as employees locked out'
Rail shutdown begins as employees locked out

Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. locked out 9,300 workers after they failed to reach a deal on a new contract before a midnight deadline. Wages and scheduling are key sticking points in negotiations.

Story continues below advertisement

It marks the first time there has been a simultaneous shutdown on the country’s two largest railways, with disruptions expected for both the supply chain and passenger trains.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The lockout is impacting commuter trains in major cities like Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver that run on CPKC-owned lines.

Exo said its two other train lines in the Montreal area, the Mont-Saint-Hilaire and Mascouche lines, are not affected as they use the CN network.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices