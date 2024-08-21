Trees illegally cut down in Kelowna park investigated by RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Staff with the City of Kelowna were canvassing the West Point neighbourhood Thursday morning looking for information to solve a case of vandalism on parkland.

“We are disappointed that this happened, we’re taking it very seriously,” said Todd Cashin, urban forestry supervisor with the City of Kelowna.

Ten ponderosa pine trees were illegally cut down with a chainsaw in Mission Ridge Park below the subdivision sometime in the last two weeks. Two other trees were damaged, according to reports on Aug. 16.

“We’re looking for the public’s assistance, anybody that has any information can certainly call the RCMP,” Cashin told Global News.

Calling the matter urgent, the city is hoping someone saw the act of vandalism in a park that the city says has a sensitive ecosystem.

“It is going to cause some problems. We’re really concerned about erosion potential for the properties above and below this area,” Cashin said. “With climate change right now, you know, with wildfires, with drought, with the colds that we had this last year, our trees are stressed as it is.”

While the exact motivation behind the vandalism isn’t known, area residents have their suspicions.

“It wouldn’t seem to be any other motivation in that location other than to improve your view,” said area resident Brian Boechler, who lives right below the parkland. “It’s a selfish thing. If someone did it for a view they certainly aren’t considering any of their neighbours or other people in the community.”

Boechler added that he’s outraged someone would take down the trees and hopes there is a stiff penalty.

“I feel they did it knowingly. You can’t tell me they did not know that there would be consequences if they are caught.”

Indeed, consequences would include hefty fines.

“We’re looking at a fine up upwards of $10,000 per tree,” Cashin said.

RCMP continue to investigate the vandalism and will be following up on leads to “find out the truth in the matter.”