Railway strike could put increased pressure on truckers across Canada

The Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA) is the latest to sound the alarm over the impending railroad strike, saying it will put more demand on an already stressed industry.

A potential stoppage at Canada’s two largest rail companies is now just hours away. Unless deals are reached or the federal government steps in, rail service at both CN and CP Rail will grind to a halt just after midnight.

That could put even more stress on truckers.

Roughly 70 per cent of Saskatchewan’s imports are transported by rail with the remaining 30 per cent moved by truck.

“Our economic advantages, which are our exports … the trucking industry is proud to be part of that and move it,” STA executive director Susan Ewart said. “I don’t think that (truck drivers) can do it all alone.”

Ewart said the ability to provide aid may vary across the sector, depending on which companies can better weather the storm.

“A smaller carrier may not be able to sustain that as long as a larger one might be able to,” Ewart said. “And some of them may not have additional capacity as far as trailers.”

Using trucks as an interim alternative to rail road shipments means the cost of goods will increase significantly, and Ewart believes the bill will fall to the public.

“On average, one truck per year is an extra $20,000 in fuel costs based on the carbon tax,” Ewart said. “That’s a lot of money. Those costs get ultimately passed to the end user or the consumer to pay for that.”

While it’s unlikely the trucking industry can entirely fill the void the rail stoppage will leave in the transportation sector, the STA remains hopeful the federal government will soon come to a deal so the public doesn’t suffer the consequences of the dispute.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday said Canada “cannot tolerate a self-inflicted wound” with regard to the strike.

“It is entirely unacceptable for anyone to get in the way of that economic progress that we have all been making and that has been so hard-fought and so hard-won,” Freeland told reporters.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians across the country were counting on negotiators to reach a deal.

“This is an issue that we are following extremely closely and moving forward on in every way we can,” Trudeau said.

The strike could impact roughly 9,000 railway employees.