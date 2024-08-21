Northwest Calgary residents concerned, frustrated about ongoing pipe repairs

It’s been a frustrating time for northwest Calgary residents who have been dealing with loud noise and obstructed traffic from construction crews working on ongoing pipe repairs — and it’s about to get worse.

City water restrictions are set to return Monday and are expected to last about a month, and while city officials say they will try not to block homes and businesses in the areas along the 10.4-kilometre Bearspaw South feeder main, nearby residents are concerned.

Area resident Tim Sutherland says the constant noise is going to be loud and disruptive — and it’s already begun as crews prepare for next week’s work.

“Thirty days of this,” he told Global News. “Not happy.”

The majority of the repairs are along 33rd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.W., and require 16 to 18 excavation sites.

He says there are dozens of houses and even more cars that need to find other places to park.

“Where is everyone supposed to park? How am I supposed to get groceries,” he asks, adding the biggest frustration is the entire street being closed. “We’re going to have to find parking elsewhere.”

Resident Danny Freeman is concerned about access because they have a household member with mobility issues and this access is their only way in and out of their house.

“She likes to get out of the house daily,” he told Global News, adding he is not sure what to expect next week.

“And seven weeks of what water access are we going to have?’

View image in full screen Crews continue to work to repair a major water main break and five other weak spots in Calgary on June 22, 2024. Calgarians are being reassured that the water restrictions needed for more pipe repairs won’t be as bad as the first time around. The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh

City officials are trying to reassure Calgarians that the water restrictions needed for more pipe repairs starting next week won’t be as strict as the first time around in June when the initial problem started.

Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp says she understands people are frustrated and while she hopes things go smoothly, she knows there will be ups and downs, especially for Bowness residents.

“It’s hard. This has been a rough summer and it’s been a rough summer for residents in Bowness and we can’t discredit that,” she told reporters Wednesday.

“There will be a lot of fatigue, a lot of people with patience and people without patience. We’re asking a lot of Calgarians.”

She says maps of the affected areas should be released later this week and residents between 78 St. and 87 St. N.W will be the most affected. She encourages people to support local businesses during this challenging time.

“Now there’s going to be a lot of disruptions on this road. I have a lot of sympathy and empathy to this community that has been through so much and now another they have to go through.”

Sharp says the city still has to figure out some details such as garbage pickup and what to do if emergency vehicles need access.

“Obviously, there are still a lot of questions,” she added.