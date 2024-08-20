‘People are tired’: Calgary officials say new round of water cutbacks won’t be as bad

City officials are seeking to reassure Calgarians that the water restrictions needed for more pipe repairs starting next week won’t be as bad as the first time around.

“We have been in a level of restrictions since June 5 and I know a lot of people are tired,” Francois Bouchart, director of capital priorities and investment, said Tuesday.

“We know we are asking a lot of you, and we wouldn’t be asking if we didn’t need these efforts to be in place so we can protect Calgary’s water supply over the winter.”

But Bouchart said disruption should be minimal since the feeder main won’t have to be shut down. More care will be taken to prevent driveways and business entrances from being blocked, he said.

A massive water pipe rupture in early June resulted in weeks of severe water restrictions, including a ban on watering lawns, a request for shorter showers and fewer laundry loads, as well as an outdoor fire ban.

Most restrictions had lifted earlier this month when the city announced that an analysis had found several more trouble spots on the more than 10-kilometre pipe in northwest Calgary.

Sweeping water restrictions are to return Monday and will last for about a month so the pipe can be dug up and reinforced with concrete in those areas.

Calgary Fire Chief Steve Dongworth told reporters the city has learned lessons from the initial pipe rupture. This time, he said there would be no need for fire bans or a ban on hot works, which includes electric or gas welding, cutting, brazing or flame- or spark-producing operations.

“Because we’re assured by our friends at water services that we will have the pressure, the flow, and the volume of water that we need for firefighting from the fire hydrants we’ve decided to ramp back from the last experience.”