Crime

Cops arrest man connected with stabbing on Winnipeg bus

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 12:48 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Transit bus.
A Winnipeg Transit bus. File
Winnipeg police say a man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing on a city bus last week.

A 23-year-old man faces charges of assault with a weapon and failing to comply with probation.

Police said the Aug. 13 incident, on a bus near Main Street and Selkirk Avenue, occurred after a group of people confronted a man, leading to an altercation in which the man was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition with serious injuries, later upgraded to stable.

Police said they’ve reviewed surveillance footage and spoken to witnesses, but continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Man stabbed in unprovoked attack on Winnipeg bus: police
