Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Truck driver who killed 5 people while distracted on TikTok sentenced to 22 years

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 3:23 pm
2 min read
Danny G. Tiner (left) was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison after causing a fiery, six-vehicle collision (right) last year while driving distracted on his phone. View image in full screen
Danny G. Tiner (left) was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison after causing a fiery, six-vehicle collision (right) last year while driving distracted on his phone. Arizona Department of Public Safety/X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An Arizona truck driver has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to killing five people while driving distracted on his phone.

Danny G. Tiner, 38, caused a six-vehicle collision while driving a commercial truck on Interstate 10, just outside Phoenix, on Jan. 12, 2023. A months-long investigation found that Tiner was not only speeding at the time of the crash, but also “actively using the TikTok application on his cell phone,” according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Five people died at the scene of the crash. On Friday, Tiner was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for each casualty, according to a sentencing document. He was credited with 415 days for time already served.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Data from a GPS on Tiner’s truck showed that he was driving 68 miles per hour (nearly 110 kilometres per hour) in a 55-mph construction zone (about 88 km/h) when he crashed, according to a press release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. He failed to stop when traffic came to a halt in front of him and plowed into a vehicle, setting off a chain of collisions behind him.

Some of the vehicles, including two semi-trucks that were driving behind Tiner, caught on fire.

“Digital forensic data showed Tiner accessed at least four separate TikTok videos while driving and within seconds of the collision,” prosecutors found.

Tiner failed to stop his commercial semi-truck after traffic slowed to a halt in front of him, causing a fiery six-vehicle collision. View image in full screen
Tiner failed to stop his commercial semi-truck after traffic slowed to a halt in front of him, causing a fiery six-vehicle collision. Arizona Department of Public Safety/X
Trending Now

Tiner was arrested at his home on June 29, 2023, and charged with five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence. During court proceedings in June of this year, Tiner pleaded guilty to five counts of negligent homicide.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the first time that an Arizona driver has been convicted of causing a fatal crash while distracted on social media, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

“This tragedy was entirely preventable. Don’t risk lives — put your phone away and give driving your full attention,” public safety official Sgt. Smith said.

“As a driver, you have an obligation to pay attention to the road. To choose to access social media while driving, placing the lives of others on the line, is reckless,” Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

“Five families are living through the pain of losing a loved one. While the justice system can never relieve that pain, it can hold the person responsible accountable. We achieved that goal.”

The FBI assisted in the investigation.

Click to play video: 'High schools students take lessons on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving'
High schools students take lessons on the dangers of distracted and impaired driving
Advertisement
More on World
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices