Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 69-year-old

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man.

A silver alert is activated when there’s a report of a missing vulnerable adult.

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for missing man Alan Hunter, 69. Handout/Winnipeg Police Service

Police are looking for Alan Hunter, who was last seen in Transcona on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s described as standing five feet 10 inches and having a thin build, grey hair, and blue eyes. Hunter may have been wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans when he went missing.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say they’re concerned for Hunter’s well-being, and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.