Canada

Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 69-year-old

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 21, 2024 9:55 am
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man.

A silver alert is activated when there’s a report of a missing vulnerable adult.

Missing 69-year-old man in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for missing man Alan Hunter, 69. Handout/Winnipeg Police Service

Police are looking for Alan Hunter, who was last seen in Transcona on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.

He’s described as standing five feet 10 inches and having a thin build, grey hair, and blue eyes. Hunter may have been wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans when he went missing.

Police say they’re concerned for Hunter’s well-being, and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

