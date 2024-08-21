Winnipeg police issue silver alert for missing 69-year-old

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man.
A silver alert is activated when there’s a report of a missing vulnerable adult.
Police are looking for Alan Hunter, who was last seen in Transcona on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m.
He’s described as standing five feet 10 inches and having a thin build, grey hair, and blue eyes. Hunter may have been wearing a blue plaid shirt and jeans when he went missing.
Trending Now
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Police say they’re concerned for Hunter’s well-being, and ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
Manitoba MLA calls for Silver Alert system to help find missing adults
Comments