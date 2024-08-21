U.S. election will be a ‘tight race in a closely divided country’: Obama

Send this page to someone via email

Barack Obama cautioned the party faithful not to get distracted by the excitement building since Kamala Harris swiftly ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket as the former president capped off a night of powerful speeches at the Democratic National Convention.

“For all the incredible energy we’ve been able to generate over the last few weeks, this will still be a tight race in a closely divided country,” Obama said Tuesday night in Chicago.

Polls have slightly shifted in Democrat’s favour in important battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania since President Joe Biden removed himself from the ticket. But, the race for the White House remains a close one.

Obama opened his remarks by acknowledging Biden’s legacy, saying history would remember him “as an outstanding president who defended democracy at a moment of great danger.” He then quickly turned the focus to Harris, saying the torch had been passed.

“Now it’s up to all of us to fight for the America we believe,” Obama said to immense applause from thousands of supporters.

While Biden headlined Monday’s speeches, the second night of the convention sharpened its focus on the vice-president. Much of Obama’s comments reflected on Harris’ background, accomplishments and vision for the future of America.

Michelle Obama, who introduced her husband, told the crowd that there was something special in the air: “America, hope is making a comeback.”

The couple both took jabs directed at the Republican presidential nominee, with the former first lady noting “that for years Donald Trump did everything in his power try to make people fear us.”

“His limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly-educated, successful people who happened to be Black,” Michelle Obama said.

Tuesday’s speakers repeatedly turned back to joy — a theme the Democrats have leaned into since Harris took the helm.

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff talked about how he met Harris, their first phone call and first date. He called her a “joyful warrior.”

The speeches were received from afar from Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who packed an arena in Milwaukee Tuesday, hoping to shore up supporters as the race heats up.

“It’s really striking to see what the convention is now compared to what it might have been when Biden was still in the race,” said Matthew Lebo, a specialist in U.S. politics at Western University in London, Ont.

Meanwhile, Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., has been making the case to Democrats about the important relationship between the neighbours.

“The relationship with Canada makes the United States strong,” Hillman said in an interview at the convention on Monday.

Hillman is among a handful of Canadians looking to connect with as many lawmakers as possible during the convergence of Democrats this week. Liberal MP John McKay, co-chair of the Canada-U.S. interparliamentary group, was also attending the convention.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said he received an invite to attend, and his presence is a product of his efforts over the last few years to “rebuild credibility for the idea of sovereignty.”

“My desire isn’t to tell the Americans that they should support or not support the idea of Quebec sovereignty … I want for the Quebec team to be recognized as a potential partner, ally, responsible and credible,” he said.

Speeches at the event have not offered insight into whether Harris would take a different approach to trade with Canada, but experts have said she’s likely to follow the path forged by Biden.

“The challenge for Canada is, as it always has been, to make sure that Americans know that the policy of job creation in the United States is not enhanced by cutting off effective supply chains with Canada,” Hillman said.

On the contrary, she added, deepening supply chains and bilateral relationships makes both economies more resilient, self-sufficient and effective.

Hillman also attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month, where she met with senators, representatives in Congress and members of Trump’s previous administration.

The looming review of the Canada-United States-Mexico trade agreement in 2026 hangs heavy for Canadian observers of the presidential campaign.

During his presidency, Trump forced a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Harris was one of 10 U.S. senators to vote against the revamped trade agreement, saying it didn’t do enough to protect American workers or the environment.

Trump has threatened more tariffs and less aid to Ukraine if he wins a second term in office.

While Biden’s tenure brought some stability to the relationship with Canada, there was also tension over his administration’s Buy American procurement rules.

Softwood lumber and Canada’s digital services tax are key areas of contention for both Republicans and Democrats.

Hillman said Harris and Walz have a specific understanding of the U.S.-Canada relationship.

Walz’s state shares an 885-kilometre border with Canada along Ontario and Manitoba.

Harris spent part of her youth living in Montreal. She was also a senator for California, which also has a long-standing economic relationship with Canada.

“She has a high level of understanding of our country, and that’s important,” Hillman said. “It doesn’t solve every problem, it never will, but it certainly helps.”

— With files from Émilie Bergeron in Montreal