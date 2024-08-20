Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Disney drops bid to stop wrongful death lawsuit over Disney+ terms

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted August 20, 2024 12:34 pm
3 min read
Walt Disney World. There is a statue of Walt Disney with Mickey in front of Cinderella's castle. View image in full screen
FILE - Disney has opted to drop a motion to stay that insisted a widower cannot sue the company for the death of his wife because he signed up for a free trial of Disney+ in 2019. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After immense backlash, Disney has agreed to allow a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed to court after previously arguing for arbitration because the widower once signed up for a free trial of Disney+.

Jeffrey Piccolo filed the lawsuit against Disney in February, four months after his wife, Dr. Kanokporn Tangsuan, ate a meal a restaurant in Disney Springs that staff guaranteed was safe for her dairy and nut allergies. The restaurant, Raglan Road Irish Pub, is also named in the lawsuit.

Though servers at the pub “unequivocally assured” Tangsuan “that the food would be allergen free,” Piccolo’s lawsuit maintains his wife experienced a fatal allergic reaction after consuming the meal.

Lawyers for Disney filed a motion to stay, claiming Piccolo cannot pursue a court hearing because he signed up for a free trial of Disney+ in 2019, four years before his wife’s death.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Disney’s terms of use, which must be accepted when using Disney+, signees are agreeing to waive their rights to any potential class-action lawsuits or jury trials. The terms are also used when purchasing theme park tickets from the Walt Disney website and when creating an ESPN+ account, which is owned by Disney.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A spokesperson for Disney maintained the company has a “right to arbitration,” but would waive it to allow the case to proceed to court.

“We believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach to expedite a resolution for the family who have experienced such a painful loss,” Disney rep Josh D’Amaro told Reuters in a statement.

More on World

The lawsuit against the restaurant and Florida’s Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is seeking damages exceeding US$50,000 (C$68,600), as well as other payment for damages including suffering, loss of income and medical costs.

Piccolo’s lawyers maintain staff at Raglan Road Irish Pub were negligent and improperly trained on how to handle severe food allergies.

The Irish pub is advertised as a Disney World restaurant that can accommodate special allergies and related requests.

Though the restaurant is located at the Disney Springs site, it is operated by an independent company. Disney has argued it has no control of the pub’s operation or management and should not be included in the lawsuit.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Piccolo’s legal filing, obtained by Global News, Tangsuan repeatedly asked servers at Raglan Road Irish Pub if her meal was allergen-free. Even after the dishes — a vegetable fritter, scallops, a vegan shepherd’s pie and onion rings — arrived without allergen-free flags, Piccolo said staff “guaranteed” the food was safe.

Trending Now

Tangsuan, who was a 42-year-old physician at NYU Langone Hospital, collapsed 45 minutes after the meal. She self-administered her EpiPen, a life-saving medication used to decrease an allergic reaction.

A witness called 911.

She was taken to hospital, where she later died of “anaphylaxis due to elevated levels of dairy and nut in her system,” the lawsuit states.

A hearing has been scheduled for October.

There is no cure for food allergies. According to Food Allergy Canada, more than three million Canadians have self-reported having at least one food allergy.

One in two Canadian households are affected by a food allergy, the organization claims.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Reducing food allergies in high-risk children'
Health Matters: Reducing food allergies in high-risk children
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices