Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for kayaker who went missing on Long Lake in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 10:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crews search for missing kayaker in Halifax'
Crews search for missing kayaker in Halifax
Rescue boats, aerial drones and ground search and rescue crews are on site at Long Lake Provincial Park in search of a 26-year-old who went missing while kayaking over the weekend in Nova Scotia. Emma Convey reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The search continues today for a missing 26-year-old woman who was kayaking Sunday on a lake in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say the woman’s cellphone, kayak and life-jacket have been located by ground search and rescue teams.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The missing 26-year-old is Jashansdeep Kaur, who is described as a slim South Asian woman.

She is about five feet tall and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, with white-and-black sneakers.

Trending Now

Kaur was kayaking at Long Lake, which is in the Spryfield community, when she went missing.

Police are asking anyone with information about her to call them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices