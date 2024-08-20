Menu

Canada

RCMP protection of MPs placing ‘significant strain’ on resources, memo warns

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2024 7:59 am
3 min read
The demands of protecting parliamentarians and other public figures are placing “significant strain” on RCMP personnel and taking resources from other federal policing priorities, warns an internal briefing note.

The national police force is “forced to walk a delicate balance” in providing protective services in response to threats flagged by parliamentarians, says the newly released February memo.

“The limited capacity of the RCMP’s protective services must be prioritized based on these assessments.”

The briefing note, obtained from the RCMP through the Access to Information Act, was prepared for a meeting of the deputy ministers’ protection committee, co-chaired by the national security and intelligence adviser and the deputy minister of Public Safety Canada.

The note, one of a series of early 2024 memos released under the access law, emerges amid ongoing concerns about shielding MPs, senators and other prominent figures from a rising tide of online vitriol and physical threats.

“As the number of threats continues to increase, the RCMP and other departments must be strategic in their analysis of this threat environment,” says a January note.

Balancing risk against “strained resources” requires a constant review of protective priorities and identification of any residual concerns, adds the note.

“Responsible departments must communicate and work together to ensure appropriate leveraging of security resources to complement RCMP protective activities, and steps to mitigate risks.”

Labour market conditions and specialized training requirements for “close protection” officers pose challenges and a potential risk of delay in fully staffing funded positions in the immediate term, the February note says.

Given a ramp-up time of about one-and-a-half years, the RCMP “will be stretched to meet current and future demands for protective services.”

In addition, planning has begun for large events slated to take place in Canada — including a North American leaders summit, the 2025 G7 leaders meeting and the 2026 soccer World Cup — that have a “significant close protection requirement,” the February memo says.

“The specific impacts will become clearer in the coming months as plans for these events begin to take shape. Even though the RCMP receives dedicated funding for these events it often does not come in the year for which these expenses are incurred.”

In response to questions about the memos, the RCMP said it is working to overcome the staffing challenges through a variety of recruitment and hiring strategies.

The force is fully using available funding and continues to staff priority positions, said Robin Percival, an RCMP spokeswoman.

It is projected that 235 additional close protection officers will be needed in the protective program over the next five years, based on the increased demand for service, as well as the historical 20 per cent attrition rate that the RCMP faces every year with promotions, transfers and retirements, she added.

“We are working closely with our federal partners to ensure we are prepared.”

RCMP commissioner Mike Duheme said in May he wanted the government to look at drafting a new law that would make it easier for police to pursue charges against people who threaten elected officials.

However, Justice Minister Arif Virani subsequently suggested existing Criminal Code provisions were sufficient.

More recently, former public safety minister Marco Mendicino called for creation of “protective zones” around political constituency offices to shield members of Parliament and their staff.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

