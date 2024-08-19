Blue Bombers spoil Nathan Rourke’s CFL return with 20-11 win over Lions

Send this page to someone via email

There were no excuses, just an apology from Nathan Rourke.

A frustrated and downcast Rourke took the blame for the BC Lions’ lacklustre 20-11 loss against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian quarterback’s first game back in the CFL on Sunday.

“I want to publicly apologize,” Rourke said in a clear and steady voice. “That was not my best football right there. I didn’t make enough plays.”

The crowd of 30,803 who came to BC Place Stadium hoping to watch some Rourke magic instead saw the Victoria native complete eight of 25 passes for 126 yards plus throw two interceptions. He also was sacked twice and chased out of the pocket by an energized Bombers defence.

“There were some things out there that I wish I had done differently,” said Rourke, who returned to the Lions this week after spending the last 18 months pursuing a career in the NFL. “There were some throws I missed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Lions, who were embarrassed 25-0 by the Bombers earlier this month, lost for the fourth consecutive game. They remain second in the CFL West Division with a 5-5 record, trailing the 5-4-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Winnipeg quarterback Zach Collaros completed 23 of 31 passes for 288 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Bombers improved to 4-6 and moved into a third-place tie with Calgary in the West. Nic Demski had six catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Backup quarterback Chris Streveller scored on a one-yard plunge, Sergio Castillo kicked field goals of 42 and 37 yards, and running back Brady Oliveira had 10 carries for 78 yards.

Rourke’s return to the CFL created a lot of noise, which the Bombers couldn’t help but hear.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just wanted to show him that we weren’t worried about him individually,” said defensive tackle Willie Jefferson, who had one of Winnipeg’s sacks. “They would have to beat us with their A game.

“Him being here a short time, not knowing all the plays and getting tossed into the fire, it was on him to go out there and play his game. He didn’t really have a good game against us. Maybe he’ll get better as time goes on. But this week, it wasn’t his week.”

Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea doubted the hype surrounding Rourke added any extra fuel to his players.

“I think our guys are pretty even-keeled,” said O’Shea. “They stay pretty focused.”

Rourke’s last CFL game was a 28-20 loss to the Bombers in the 2022 West Final.

The CFL’s outstanding Canadian in 2022 had just three full practices with the Lions before taking the field Sunday. He completed his first two passes then looked very average.

Winnipeg defensive back Deatrick Nichols stepped in front of Alexander Hollins to intercept Rourke’s pass in the second quarter.

A second Rourke interception in the final minute of the half set up a 37-yard Castillo field goal. This time it was Tyrell Ford who got in front of Hollins for his fourth interception of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bombers led 10-0 at halftime.

Rourke did, however, take off for a 15-yard run in the third quarter and hit Hollins on a nice 39-yard pass to set up Sean Whyte’s 23-yard field goal.

“I’m not going to sit here and make excuses,” said Rourke. “I know that I’m better than this.”

Backup quarterback Chase Price came on late in the fourth quarter. He directed a drive that ended with a David Mackie one-yard touchdown.

Lions running back William Stanback had 15 carries for 100 yards.

BC opened the season 5-1 before starting their spiral. Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who was enjoying a potential MOP campaign, is listed week-to-week with a knee injury.

Rick Campbell, BC’s head coach and co-general manager, refused to blame Rourke for the loss.

“It doesn’t matter who our quarterback is, we’ve got to play better as a football team and as a whole offensive unit,” he said.

“Right now, our football team as a whole, we don’t bail each other out. We do a lot of things correctly, but we don’t end up making a defining play to change the game.”

Rourke is already looking forward to the next game.

Story continues below advertisement

“If this is the starting point, then we can only go up from here,” he said.