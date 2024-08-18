Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Support coming for health-care workers in the South Okanagan

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted August 18, 2024 6:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'More support for South Okanagan health care'
More support for South Okanagan health care
WATCH: The B.C. government recently announced it is expanding a program to better support healthcare workers in the South Okanagan. As our Taya Fast reports- local officials have been asking to be included in this program since it first launched.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents in Oliver, Osoyoos and Okanagan Falls will have more access to health care as the province expands the Provincial Rural Retention Incentive (PRRI) program in the region.

“The direct impact that a nurse will see is for the year of April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025, based on their amount of time actively worked,” said Tristan Newby with the BC Nurses Union.

“They will see an incentive pay with a maximum of $8,000.”

The South Okanagan is also eligible to receive up to $20,000 for recruitment signing bonuses. This is a financial incentive offered to a potential new hire.

Approximately 200 employees will be eligible to receive the incentive. The majority of health care providers receiving the incentive in Oliver will be employed at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Hospital staff concerned about computer downtime'
Hospital staff concerned about computer downtime

“Our communities need strong and stable health-care champions to meet the demand for health services to keep everyone healthy,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen in a press release.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This is another step towards improving a health-care system that has been in a difficult period for more than a year. The South Okanagan General Hospital has already had to temporarily close 24 times this year.

Trending Now

A lot of the resources, doctors, physicians and nurses come from outside our community to support that, said Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.

“So, keeping and retaining the employees that we have is so important as well.”

The PRRI program was introduced in several rural communities in northern B.C. in 2021 and is now available in 78 communities throughout the province.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures'
Solutions approved for ongoing ER closures
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices