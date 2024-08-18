Okanagan wildfire update August 18

B.C.’s Okanagan region is expected to see cooler temperatures over the next few days. This will be very helpful in fighting the wildfires burning around the province.

Three wildfires are burning along Slocan Lake and within 12 kilometres of Silverton. The fires have burned more than 10,460 hectares with each blaze having been started by lightning. An evacuation order has been issued for residents living on the east side of the lake near Komonko Creek.

A wildfire on Mara Mountain continues to burn out of control six kilometres away from Sicamous. The fire became visible on July 18 and has consumed at least 281.4 hectares. There are no current evacuation orders or alerts in effect.

Although these wildfires continue to burn out of control, many others have slowed down, leading to a change in status.

The fire on Hullcar Mountain is now listed as being held. This means that the wildfire is projected to remain within its current perimeter. The fire has consumed some 784 hectares and is 13 kilometres northwest of Armstrong. There are currently no evacuation orders or alerts in place.

The Lower Blue Mountain wildfire has been classified as under control. The blaze was discovered on Aug. 6 about five kilometres away from Penticton. It is not expected to spread beyond its current perimeter.

A wildfire in Lower Campbell Creek has a similar status. The fire started on July 23 and caused evacuation alerts to be put in place for surrounding areas. Nearly a month later, it has been listed as under control and the evacuation alerts have been rescinded.

Updates on all B.C. wildfires can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website.