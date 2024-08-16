Edmonton restaurateur, baby son injured in Sherwood Park crash receive outpouring of support

Send this page to someone via email

An outpouring of support grows for a Sherwood Park family after a collision earlier this week sent an Edmonton restaurateur and his baby to hospital.

Ryan Brodziak was going for a walk in his neighbourhood of Glen Allan on Tuesday with his 11-month-old son Ozzy and his pet dog Gouda when the crash happened.

An undated photo of Ryan Brodziak and his baby son Ozzy Brodziak. Supplied

Strathcona County RCMP said a vehicle travelling north on Georgian Way collided with two pedestrians and a pet on the sidewalk.

Story continues below advertisement

“A 36-year-old male and an 11-month-old child were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while their dog received minor injuries and was taken to the vet,” the police statement read.

The vehicle came to a stop on a front lawn and the driver was not injured, investigators added.

A GoFundMe set up for the family said Brodziak is in the ICU suffering a significant spinal cord injury while Ozzy has a skull fracture and broken arm and is in the Stollery. Gouda has been released from the emergency vet.

“Now, Ryan, his wife Bailey, their baby Ozzy, and Gouda need our help. Regardless of the long term prognosis, the road to recovery will be long and challenging for the Brodziak family,” the fundraiser said.

“Ryan has touched many lives. He is a loving husband, a new dad, and one of the kindest souls you could ever meet.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Ryan has touched many lives. He is a loving husband, a new dad, and one of the kindest souls you could ever meet."

View image in full screen An undated photo of Ryan Brodziak, his wife Bailey and his baby son Ozzy. Supplied

An update on Friday saying it was on behalf of Ryan’s wife Bailey said he was out of surgery and has not regained any mobility, and his prognosis remains uncertain. Their son was healing well and would be discharged from the Edmonton children’s hospital soon, it said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bailey remains in the hospital, splitting her time between the ICU and pediatric unit to be with both Ryan and Ozzy as they continue their recovery. The family is deeply overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and is incredibly thankful for each and every one of you,” the GoFundMe said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

As of Friday evening, the fundraiser had raised in excess of $240,000.

The GoFundMe said the funds will support the family while Ryan is unable to work and Bailey remains on maternity leave.

Global News connected with family members, who said they’re still in shock and waiting to hear from doctors with an update on Brodziak’s condition.

Brodziak is known in Edmonton’s restaurant scene for operating businesses such as the Local Omnivore, Pink Gorilla and Gravy Burger and Fries.

Brodziak even appeared on Global News Morning Weekend to promote his restaurants (see below.)

Story continues below advertisement

Tyson Boyd, owner of The Starlite Room, met Brodziak 15 years ago when both of them were new to the industry.

“Ryan’s one of the most genuine nice guys and absolutely positive. Just hearing that he was with his son and dog — it’s devastating,” Boyd said.

Boyd says Brodziak always lent a helping hand throughout their time together as restaurateurs.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Ryan Brodziak and his dog Gouda. Supplied

Boyd adds it’s heartwarming to see Edmontonians and beyond supporting Brodziak.

“Ryan’s had a huge impact on a good chunk of locally independent businesses, restaurants, the music scene, he was developing his restaurants kind of the same time that we were developing ours,” Boyd explained.

“He’s had quite an imprint among a bunch of the local independent restaurants just being that type of guy. Being supportive. Coming down. Being able to talk about whether certain products or business in general — just very supportive guy,” Boyd said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brodziak is the brother of former Edmonton Oilers player Kyle Brodziak. Kyle posted a message online urging people to donate to help with Ryan’s recovery.

Ryan & 11-month-old Ozzy were in a tragic accident and urgently need medical care. Please donate, like, comment, and share to support their recovery. Every bit helps! 🙏 #SupportRyanAndOzzy https://t.co/ynPFhjhUrP — Kyle Brodziak (@brodziak_kyle) August 14, 2024

The St. Louis Blues, which Kyle also once played for, as well as the Blues Alumni group, each donated $5,000 to the cause.

The Oilers Entertainment Group said it heard about the collision Friday morning and something was in the works to support the family. The Oilers also donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe.