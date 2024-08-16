Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Here are the five stories we want to share:
Ogopogo documentary shines spotlight on mythical B.C. lake creatureIt seems Ogopogo is making waves again.
Only this time, it’s not a new sighting. Instead, the legendary lake monster in B.C.’s Southern Interior — whose name makes Okanagan residents light up with excitement — is being profiled in a documentary.
The investigative report is titled Cursed Waters: Creature of Lake Okanagan.
‘A taste like nothing else’: Indigenous-owned cannery is last on B.C.’s coastIt’s a success story that’s lasted over six decades.
St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse, based in Nanaimo, still hand-packs products, just like founder Armand St. Jean once did after starting the business in his backyard.
“It’s a level of craftsmanship that really doesn’t exist in this industry anymore,” CEO Steve Hughes told Global’s This is BC.
Get daily National news
“We make products in traditional ways. We do it in our operation with people that care.”
News radio ‘Top Dog’ CKNW celebrates 80 years on the air
Vancouver’s “Top Dog” in news radio is celebrating 80 years on the air.
On Aug. 15, 1944, CKNW began broadcasting from the Windsor Hotel in New Westminster — the origin of its “NW” designation.
Eight decades later, the station continues to bring the latest breaking news to British Columbia — now broadcasting from the heart of downtown Vancouver.
Long-lost ‘Beachcombers’ jetboat returns to Gibsons, B.C. for restoration
More than 30 years after The Beachcombers went off the air, a homecoming of sorts is underway for the iconic Canadian TV series.
The show, which followed the adventures of a group of marine log salvagers, was filmed in Gibsons on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast for nearly two decades and naturally featured plenty of boats.
One of those boats, the Persephone — operated by protagonist Nick Adonidas (Bruno Gerussi) — has long been a feature of downtown Gibsons.
Now the ‘HiBaller II,’ a jetboat operated by Adonidas’ beachcombing rival and fan favourite character Relic (Robert Clothier) is coming back as well.
‘Honoured’: Pod of orcas delights and surprises fishermen off B.C. coast
A group of friends fishing off the coast of Ucluelet, B.C., on Thursday had a spectacular encounter with a pod of orcas.
Les Doiron was just wrapping up a fishing trip with some friends from Osoyoos when they came across the majestic creatures.
Comments