Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the five stories we want to share:

Ogopogo documentary shines spotlight on mythical B.C. lake creature

Only this time, it’s not a new sighting. Instead, the legendary lake monster in B.C.’s Southern Interior — whose name makes Okanagan residents light up with excitement — is being profiled in a documentary.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigative report is titled Cursed Waters: Creature of Lake Okanagan.

2:01 Ogopogo documentary shines spotlight on mythical B.C. lake creature

‘A taste like nothing else’: Indigenous-owned cannery is last on B.C.’s coast

St. Jean’s Cannery & Smokehouse, based in Nanaimo, still hand-packs products, just like founder Armand St. Jean once did after starting the business in his backyard.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a level of craftsmanship that really doesn’t exist in this industry anymore,” CEO Steve Hughes told Global’s This is BC.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We make products in traditional ways. We do it in our operation with people that care.”

2:06 This is BC: Indigenous-owned St. Jean’s Cannery has fascinating history

News radio ‘Top Dog’ CKNW celebrates 80 years on the air

Vancouver’s “Top Dog” in news radio is celebrating 80 years on the air.

On Aug. 15, 1944, CKNW began broadcasting from the Windsor Hotel in New Westminster — the origin of its “NW” designation.

Eight decades later, the station continues to bring the latest breaking news to British Columbia — now broadcasting from the heart of downtown Vancouver.

2:10 CKNW celebrates 80 years on the air

Long-lost ‘Beachcombers’ jetboat returns to Gibsons, B.C. for restoration

Story continues below advertisement

More than 30 years after The Beachcombers went off the air, a homecoming of sorts is underway for the iconic Canadian TV series.

The show, which followed the adventures of a group of marine log salvagers, was filmed in Gibsons on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast for nearly two decades and naturally featured plenty of boats.

One of those boats, the Persephone — operated by protagonist Nick Adonidas (Bruno Gerussi) — has long been a feature of downtown Gibsons.

Now the ‘HiBaller II,’ a jetboat operated by Adonidas’ beachcombing rival and fan favourite character Relic (Robert Clothier) is coming back as well.

2:17 Beachcombers super fan returns famous boat to Gibsons, B.C.

‘Honoured’: Pod of orcas delights and surprises fishermen off B.C. coast

A group of friends fishing off the coast of Ucluelet, B.C., on Thursday had a spectacular encounter with a pod of orcas.

Story continues below advertisement

Les Doiron was just wrapping up a fishing trip with some friends from Osoyoos when they came across the majestic creatures.