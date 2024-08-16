Menu

Health

Toronto reports 1st probable human case of West Nile virus this year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2024 4:19 pm
What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?
RELATED: What are the symptoms of West Nile virus? – Jul 27, 2024
Toronto’s public health unit is reporting the city’s first probable human case of the West Nile virus this year.

Toronto Public Health says in a news release on Friday that an adult resident contracted the virus.

This is the fourth human case of West Nile virus in Ontario this year.

The West Nile virus can be transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito.

The infection symptoms usually start to show between two and 14 days after a person is bitten and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Toronto Public Health says residents can protect themselves from the West Nile virus by wearing light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants outdoors and by applying insect repellent.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

