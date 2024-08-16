Menu

Canada

Small plane crash lands at northeast Calgary golf course

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 4:21 pm
1 min read
A pilot walked away without injury after a small plane crashed at Calgary's Wingfield Golf Club Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. View image in full screen
A pilot walked away without injury after a small plane crashed at Calgary's Wingfield Golf Club Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Global News
A pilot walked away without injury after a small plane crashed at a northeast Calgary golf course Friday afternoon.

Police received word of the crash at Wingfield Golf Club along 48th Avenue Northeast near the Calgary airport just before 1 p.m.

The twin-engine Piper Navajo landed right on the fairway.

Global News spoke with one person at the course who said he had just finished on the green and moved on to the next hole when the plane crashed where he had just played.

Police said the pilot was the only person on board at the time of the crash and he was not injured.

The plane had flown from Calgary to Hinton Friday morning, and was returning to the city when it crashed just short of the runway, according to flight tracking data from FlightAware.

The cause of the plane crash is not known.

— With files from Karen Bartko, Global News

