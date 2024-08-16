Menu

Crime

El Salvador extradites suspect wanted in 20-year-old Ontario murder back to Canada

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 16, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'El Salvador allows extradition of suspect wanted in 20-year-old Ontario murder back to Canada'
El Salvador allows extradition of suspect wanted in 20-year-old Ontario murder back to Canada
WATCH: El Salvador allows extradition of suspect wanted in 20-year-old Ontario murder back to Canada.
Toronto police say El Salvador has finally allowed the extradition of a man wanted for the murder of a woman from 20 years ago.

Police said 26-year-old Rosaura Tolentino Ramos was found dead inside a home in the Finch Avenue West and Weston Road area on Aug. 31, 2004. At the time, police said Ramos suffered from stab wounds.

A suspect — Juan Antonio Avalos, who is now 63 years old — was identified about a month later on Oct. 1, 2004, police said.

Investigators said a warrant was issued for Avalos’s arrest, including an International Red Notice issued by Interpol.

Police said during their investigation, investigators learned that Avalos had allegedly fled Canada immediately after Ramos’s death and gone to El Salvador.

They added that an extradition agreement did not exist with El Salvador in 2004.

Finally, 20 years later, in February 2024, the El Salvadorian government began an extradition hearing for Avalos.

“It was determined that he should be extradited to face charges in Canada,” police said.

On Aug. 15, Toronto police investigators with the cold case unit travelled to San Salvador, El Salvador and returned Avalos to Canada.

Avalos is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the 2004 homicide. He made his first court appearance Friday morning.

An image from the police investigation scene in 2004. View image in full screen
An image from the police investigation scene in 2004. Global News
