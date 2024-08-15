Resident, crews quench house fire in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and glass cuts in the wake of a house fire in Kelowna on Thursday morning.

The fire happened along the 2400 block of Sexsmith Road at approximately 7:30 a.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department says it was mainly a contents fire that created a lot of smoke. Crews broke a basement window to free two trapped occupants, while another two escaped through a back door.

“An occupant from the house had been trying to put out the fire with a garden hose when crews pulled a hose line in,” said the fire department, adding the resident’s actions were helpful.

The fire department said crews removed two cats from the home and that the resident will be displaced. The three others were described as visitors.

The fire isn’t deemed suspicious, though the cause is being investigated.