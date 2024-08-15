Cost of Surrey-Langley SkyTrain surges to $6B amid ‘market challenges’

Send this page to someone via email

The estimated cost to build the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line has surged by nearly 50 per cent, to just under $6 billion, according to the province.

The project had previously been pegged at just over $4 billion, with a projected completion date of 2028.

In an update Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation said the line is now expected to be in service by late 2029.

The increased cost has been blamed on “market conditions, including rising inflation costs and key commodity escalation, supply-chain pressures and labour-market challenges” resulting in “higher price proposals from contractors.”

BC Conservative leader John Rustad took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where he posed in front of a sculpture of the “Angel of Death” calling it the “unofficial mascot” of the SkyTrain line.

"It is way over budget, it is years delayed, I don't think this government would ever deliver on this for the people of Surrey," he said.

“It is way over budget, it is years delayed, I don’t think this government would ever deliver on this for the people of Surrey,” he said.

“It is so sad to see what is happening. A conservative government will make sure we get this done, will make sure we get it done in an affordable way.”

Township of Langley Mayor Eric Woodward had a “mixed reaction” to the update, saying it was positive news that the project was moving forward, but raising concerns.

“Certainly it’s disappointing to see it over budget by such a significant amount, and then delayed potentially one year, perhaps longer,” Woodward said.

He also tied the delayed completion date to provincial legislation requiring municipalities to build density near transit hubs, an ongoing friction point between the Township and the province.

“How do you require transit-oriented development and make mandates for us to deliver that when there is no transit?” he said.

Earlier this year, the province revealed the Broadway subway line and the Patullo Bridge replacement, both currently under construction, would be delayed by one year. The province has yet to provide an update on those projects’ costs.

The ministry said major construction on the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line is expected to begin later this year, with guideway, station, systems and trackwork contractor contracts now inked.

Early work on the project is already underway.