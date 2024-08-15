Foot-long mozzarella stick and giant doughnut among new foods at Toronto’s CNE

The Canadian National Exhibition is touting a collection of weird and wonderful foods for Torontonians to try as organizers put the finishing touches on one of the city’s biggest events.
The annual celebration at Toronto’s Exhibition Place officially kicks off on Friday morning, promising 110 food vendors and more than 1,000 performers.
The Ex will open its doors for its 145th year at 10 a.m. with performances from artists and appearances from various local, provincial and federal politicians.
This year’s fantastical food ranges from unique flavour combinations to massive versions of classic favourites, like a 15-inch donut and a 12-inch samosa filled with potatoes and peas.
“Come hungry, come all,” the CNE said in a message advertising its giant, deep-fried and bizarre food creations.
Caf-Eh T.O. is one of the vendors offering an option in the latter category, with its wasabi-flavoured ice cream.
“It will have the feel of ice cream in your mouth but a few seconds and you’ll feel that nose hit,” Aaron Delacruz of Caf-Eh T.O. told Global News.
“You’re definitely going to clear your sinuses.”
Another vendor is serving avocado coconut ice cream sold in a coconut shell complete with a chocolate ball to represent the avocado stone.
There will be both lavender lemonade and jalapeno lemonade on offer from separate stalls and a variety of wild takes on the classic street corns.
Pizza Pizza is offering a “mouth-melting,” foot-long, deep-fried mozzarella stick served in a hotdog bun with toppings, while Sam’s Grill will sell deep-fried and pickled Oreos.
“The CNE experience wouldn’t be complete without eating your way outdoors and through the Midway, from the iconic waffle ice cream sandwiches and corn dogs to the viral hits such as Ketchup and Mustard ice cream, and pickle cotton candy,” the festival said in a news release.
“Always a nucleus of creative inventions, the outdoor food offerings are about to get a whole lot more delicious.”
The full list of unique new foods is as follows:
- Karaage Soft-Shell Crab on a Stick
- Giant Samosa
- Wasabi Ice Cream
- 15-Inch Diameter Donut
- Banh Mi Tacos
- SpICE Cream Chorizo Fries Supreme
- Sweet or Spicy Mochi Funnel Cake
- Kool-Aid Fried Chicken Sandwich
- Crookie Sandwiches
- Tzatziki Cheesecake
- Deep Fried Birria Taco Bomb
- Fruity Cereal Chicken Tenders
- Deep Fried Pickle Oreos
- The Super Fly Noodle
- Footlong Deep Fried Mozzarella Stick
- Uni-corn
- Lavender Lemonade
- The Twisted Pickle
- Butter Chicken Corn Dog
- Ube Sesame Street Corn
- Tut’s Plus – 4 Sandwiches and Fries with Dukka
- Crème Brûlée Chimney Cone
- Jalapeño Lemonade
- Deep Fried Butter Chicken Lasagna
