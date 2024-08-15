Community of Sandy Bay evacuated after more than a month of fighting nearby wildfire: SPSA

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says it has spent more than a month fighting a fire near the community of Sandy Bay.

It said in a statement that the agency is putting all possible resources toward suppressing the fire.

The statement comes a day after Sandy Bay was ordered evacuated and officials with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation accused the agency of refusing to hire hundreds of qualified First Nations firefighters due to a lack of proper equipment.

An emergency response manager for the First Nation says 300 people have fled the community, with hundreds more expected to leave in the coming days.