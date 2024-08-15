Menu

Fire

Community of Sandy Bay evacuated after more than a month of fighting nearby wildfire: SPSA

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Two Canada geese swim as the South Saskatchewan River is enveloped by forest fire smoke in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, September 3, 2023
Two Canada geese swim as the South Saskatchewan River is enveloped by forest fire smoke in Saskatoon, Sask., on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The leadership of a Saskatchewan First Nation is calling for help hours after issuing an evacuation order due to an escalating nearby wildfire. Officials with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation are asking the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency for immediate action and accountability in response to the Flanagan fire, which has forced the evacuation of Sandy Bay. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency says it has spent more than a month fighting a fire near the community of Sandy Bay.

It said in a statement that the agency is putting all possible resources toward suppressing the fire.

The statement comes a day after Sandy Bay was ordered evacuated and officials with the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation accused the agency of refusing to hire hundreds of qualified First Nations firefighters due to a lack of proper equipment.

An emergency response manager for the First Nation says 300 people have fled the community, with hundreds more expected to leave in the coming days.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

