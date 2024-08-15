Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Motor oil spills in St. Lawrence River under investigation by Montreal police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2024 11:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Locals in Montreal’s east end upset, looking for answers after second major oil spill'
Locals in Montreal’s east end upset, looking for answers after second major oil spill
RELATED - Another investigation is underway in Montreal's east end after motor oil was detected again in the St Lawrence River. It comes just days after the cleanup of another spill in the area wrapped up. As Phil Carpenter reports, authorities still haven't found the source of the spill – Jul 26, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal police are investigating how hundreds of litres of motor oil leaked into the St. Lawrence River in the city’s east end.

Oil slicks were discovered off the Pointe-aux-Trembles district on July 11 and July 25, and the City of Montreal says both spills came from a single discharge of motor oil into the storm sewer system.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The administration of Mayor Valérie Plante is asking anyone with information to contact police about the spills, which the city says are serious and “must not go without consequences.”

The city says 19,000 litres of water mixed with motor oil were removed from the water after the first spill was discovered, including about 1,000 litres of oil.

Trending Now

It says there have been more than 160 inspections at commercial and industrial properties in connection with the spills, which ran the length of several city blocks.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Coast Guard was involved in early efforts to contain the motor oil but transferred responsibility to the province when it became clear the source of the pollution came from land.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices