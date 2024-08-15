Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

UFC returns to Edmonton with Fight Night event in November

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2024 10:00 am
1 min read
England's Molly McCann, right, attempts to break the hold of Erin Blanchfield, left, during the first round of a women's flyweight bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. View image in full screen
England's Molly McCann, right, attempts to break the hold of Erin Blanchfield, left, during the first round of a women's flyweight bout at the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Frank Franklin / The Associated Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The UFC is returning to Edmonton on Nov. 2 for a Fight Night event at Rogers Place.

Third-ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield will take on No.5-ranked, and two-time former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas in the main event.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile, 11th-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who holds the record for most UFC wins by knockout with 15, meets 13th-ranked Alexandr Romanov.

Middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault of Gatineau, Que., women’s flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius of Niagara, Ont., bantamweight Chad Anheliger of Calgary and women’s flyweight Jamey-Lyn Horth of Squamish, B.C., will also be on the card.

Trending Now

It’s the first time the UFC has held an event in Edmonton since 2019.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices