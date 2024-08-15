UFC returns to Edmonton with Fight Night event in November

The UFC is returning to Edmonton on Nov. 2 for a Fight Night event at Rogers Place.
Third-ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield will take on No.5-ranked, and two-time former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas in the main event.
Meanwhile, 11th-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who holds the record for most UFC wins by knockout with 15, meets 13th-ranked Alexandr Romanov.
Middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault of Gatineau, Que., women’s flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius of Niagara, Ont., bantamweight Chad Anheliger of Calgary and women’s flyweight Jamey-Lyn Horth of Squamish, B.C., will also be on the card.
It’s the first time the UFC has held an event in Edmonton since 2019.
