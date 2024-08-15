UFC returns to Edmonton with Fight Night event in November

Send this page to someone via email

The UFC is returning to Edmonton on Nov. 2 for a Fight Night event at Rogers Place.

Third-ranked flyweight Erin Blanchfield will take on No.5-ranked, and two-time former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas in the main event.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Meanwhile, 11th-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis, who holds the record for most UFC wins by knockout with 15, meets 13th-ranked Alexandr Romanov.

Middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault of Gatineau, Que., women’s flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius of Niagara, Ont., bantamweight Chad Anheliger of Calgary and women’s flyweight Jamey-Lyn Horth of Squamish, B.C., will also be on the card.

It’s the first time the UFC has held an event in Edmonton since 2019.