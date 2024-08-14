Menu

Share

Canada

Chainsaw carver transforming Kelowna tree trunk into art

By Doyle Potenteau & Travis Lowe Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 6:47 pm
1 min read
Chainsaw artist Kamron Garbe is transforming a large tree trunk into a heron and some kokanee fish. View image in full screen
Chainsaw artist Kamron Garbe is transforming a large tree trunk into a heron and some kokanee fish. Global News
Share

A wind-damaged tree in Kelowna’s Sarsons Beach Park is being upcycled into art.

Chainsaw carver Kamron Garbe sculpted the 12-foot tree trunk into a majestic great blue heron with a run of swimming kokanee at the base.

On Monday, Garbe began transforming the stump by spray-painting his vision onto the bark.

Then the chainsaws came out, with Garbe saying, “Sometimes the wood will tell you what it wants to be. But more often than not, I’m telling the wood what it should be.”

Six hours later, Garbe finished carving the heron portion, adding, “Chainsaws make for quick work when you know what you’re doing with them.”

Last year, Garbe fashioned an owl from an old oak in the city’s North End. That work took just one day.

“The people really enjoyed the piece that was carved in Lombardy Park,” said Keith Pinkoski of the city’s parks department.

By Tuesday morning, the kokanee were starting to take shape. It’s expected to be finished sometime Thursday.

“Pictures and video only go so far,” said Garbe, “but to be able to walk around it hits on another level.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

