Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police search for suspect vehicle in 2023 homicide that left father and son dead

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video of suspects in southeast Edmonton shooting deaths of father and son'
Video of suspects in southeast Edmonton shooting deaths of father and son
WATCH ABOVE: (November 2023): Surveillance video from Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 of two suspects getting out of a stolen SUV, running towards Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son and running back to their getaway SUV after shooting the father and son at the gas station on Ellerslie Road and 50th Street in southeast Edmonton – Nov 13, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton police are asking the public for help locating a suspect vehicle involved in a double homicide on the southside in 2023.

Police said Wednesday they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-Trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal.

The father and son were gunned down in broad daylight over the noon hour on Nov. 9, 2023, outside a gas station in the area of 50th Street and Ellerslie Road.

The suspect vehicle has distinctive damage along the passenger side, including a horizontal dent along the rear bumper and a distinctive rust spot over the rear passenger tire.

Police said they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal.  View image in full screen
Police said they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-Trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal. Courtesy / EPS

“We are hopeful that someone recognizes this vehicle or recalls seeing it recently and we encourage them to come forward,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the EPS homicide section.

Story continues below advertisement

“We believe the suspects were in the X-Trail shortly after the shooting and investigators are confident the vehicle will still contain valuable evidence, even after the passage of time.”

Police said they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal.  View image in full screen
Police said they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-Trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal. Courtesy / EPS
Trending Now

There was a second 11-year-old boy in the vehicle the Uppals were in at the time of the shooting. Police said he is not related to the Uppals and was able to get away without physical injury.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said the suspects arrived in a black BMW SUV. Two people got out of the vehicle, ran towards Uppal’s white SUV, fired shots and left the area. A short time later, a vehicle was found burned in the area of 34th Street and Township Road 510 north of Beaumont.

The EPS said the shooting was targeted and that Uppal’s 11-year-old son was also deliberately killed after being discovered in the SUV with his father.

Story continues below advertisement
Police said they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal.  View image in full screen
Police said they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-Trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal. Courtesy / EPS
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices