Edmonton police search for suspect vehicle in 2023 homicide that left father and son dead

Edmonton police are asking the public for help locating a suspect vehicle involved in a double homicide on the southside in 2023.

Police said Wednesday they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-Trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal.

The father and son were gunned down in broad daylight over the noon hour on Nov. 9, 2023, outside a gas station in the area of 50th Street and Ellerslie Road.

The suspect vehicle has distinctive damage along the passenger side, including a horizontal dent along the rear bumper and a distinctive rust spot over the rear passenger tire.

View image in full screen Police said they believe a green 2005-2007 Nissan X-Trail is linked to the November 2023 shooting deaths of Harpreet Uppal, 41, and his 11-year-old son Gavin Uppal. Courtesy / EPS

“We are hopeful that someone recognizes this vehicle or recalls seeing it recently and we encourage them to come forward,” said Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the EPS homicide section.

“We believe the suspects were in the X-Trail shortly after the shooting and investigators are confident the vehicle will still contain valuable evidence, even after the passage of time.”

There was a second 11-year-old boy in the vehicle the Uppals were in at the time of the shooting. Police said he is not related to the Uppals and was able to get away without physical injury.

Police said the suspects arrived in a black BMW SUV. Two people got out of the vehicle, ran towards Uppal’s white SUV, fired shots and left the area. A short time later, a vehicle was found burned in the area of 34th Street and Township Road 510 north of Beaumont.

The EPS said the shooting was targeted and that Uppal’s 11-year-old son was also deliberately killed after being discovered in the SUV with his father.

