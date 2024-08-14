Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Inequalities ‘built into’ B.C. justice, health and child welfare systems: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 3:15 pm
1 min read
B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender is shown at an event in Vancouver on March 7, 2023. Govender says her office's latest report is aimed at spotlighting human rights issues people face when they come into contact with 10 provincial systems, especially Indigenous people, women and other marginalized groups. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck . View image in full screen
B.C. Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender is shown at an event in Vancouver on March 7, 2023. Govender says her office's latest report is aimed at spotlighting human rights issues people face when they come into contact with 10 provincial systems, especially Indigenous people, women and other marginalized groups. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck . DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Human Rights Commissioner says inequalities are baked into the province’s justice, health and child welfare systems.

Kasari Govender says her office’s latest report is aimed at spotlighting the human rights issues people face when they come into contact with 10 provincial systems, especially Indigenous people, women and other marginalized groups.

Govender says “unaffordable, inaccessible and inappropriate housing” tops the list for human rights issues in B.C., where homelessness and encampments “unsurprisingly” grow amid the housing affordability crisis.

Click to play video: 'BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes'
BC Human Rights Commissioner launches online portal for reporting hate crimes

She says women and girls are particularly at risk of violence on the street, and choose to stay with abusive partners with no other affordable options for housing.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Govender’s report, titled “Rights in Focus: Lived Realities in B.C.,” says thousands of people have been forced into homelessness in the province due to a “collision of market forces with inadequate social support.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She says her office will produce rights-in-focus reports every three years, examining human rights issues tied to the everyday lives of people who need homes, health care and education, and for those who face inequalities in the criminal justice and child welfare systems, among others.

 

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices