2 polar bears kill worker at remote Nunavut radar station

An employee working at a remote radar site in Brevoort Island, Nvt., was killed after they were attacked by two polar bears on Thursday.

Nasittuq Corporation, which operates several Arctic radar sites for the Canadian government, on Friday confirmed the death of an unnamed worker. The corporation called the attack a “tragic incident.”

The circumstances of the actual attack are still unclear.

One of the two polar bears was killed when other Nasittuq employees responded to the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues affected by this loss,” Nasittuq said in a statement.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack. The company said it is working closely with local authorities and regulatory agencies to determine the details surrounding the fatal incident.

Nasittuq has not responded to a Global News request for further information.

The company said it is providing support to the employee’s family, as well as counselling services to other workers in need.

Nasittuq assured it is “deeply committed” to the welfare of its staff and the maintenance of a safe work environment.

The Nasittuq site in Brevoort Island houses one of the several Canadian-American North Warning System outposts, which detect aircraft or missiles in the country’s airspace.

How common are polar bear attacks?

Polar bear attacks are very rare, but not unheard of.

Last year, a woman and her one-year-old son were killed by a polar bear in the remote Alaskan village of Wales, on the tip of the Seward Peninsula.

According to Parks Canada, polar bear attacks should be handled differently than other bear attacks, namely because polar bears can view humans as a potential food source.

If confronted by a polar bear, you should not play dead.

If the bear has yet to notice your presence, you should back away slowly without running. Experts recommend staying downwind and keeping the polar bear in your sights at all times.

However, if a polar bear has already spotted you and is approaching, it is best to quietly back away and be prepared to defend yourself by making loud noises and hitting the bear in sensitive areas like the face and nose.

When in polar bear country, it is recommended to carry an air horn or other deterrent.

Polar bears are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada lists polar bears in the country as a species of “special concern.”

Twenty people have been killed and 63 injured in polar bear attacks between 1870 and 2014, according to the Canadian organization Polar Bears International.

Officials estimate there are more than 17,000 polar bears in Canada, about two-thirds of the estimated global population.