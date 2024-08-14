Jasper wildfire: Residents to hear more about ‘phased re-entry’ plan

Send this page to someone via email

Jasper residents are expected to learn more Wednesday afternoon about the plan for people to return to the townsite later this week.

Jasper Mayor Richard Ireland and Jasper field unit superintendent Alan Fehr plan to hold a media availability to provide information about the “phased re-entry” into the town of Jasper.

In a Facebook post Tuesday night, the Municipality of Jasper said it understands that residents want to ensure the initial re-entry is for residents only.

“Jasper, we hear you,” the post read. “We are working on a plan for this and will update you with more details soon.”

Jasperites will be allowed to begin returning home this Friday.

Earlier this week, officials originally said everyone would be able to return to Jasper at once in a “blanket re-entry” approach and IDs would not be checked ahead of people entering the townsite.

While there was no strict directive for visitors, officials urged them to hold off on coming to Jasper until residents could assess the damage and businesses could get back up and running.

Officials have warned that not everyone who goes back on Friday will be able to stay overnight, as utility services have not been reconnected to the entire townsite.

On Monday, officials said work to restore residential gas, water and electricity services could take up to three weeks or more.

The fire remains classified as out of control at about 33,400 hectares.

The municipality has a re-entry guide for residents on its website.

For the latest information on which areas in Alberta are under an evacuation alert or order due to a wildfire, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

For the latest information on the wildfire status and danger across the province, visit the Alberta Wildfire website.

The latest information on fire advisories, restrictions and bans across the province can be found on the Alberta fire bans website.