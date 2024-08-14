Sask. NDP could be gaining popularity ahead of provincial election: study

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan provincial election is fast approaching, and the dropping of the writ isn’t far away.

And while the Saskatchewan Party has been in power since 2007, the Sask. NDP might be biting at their heels according to one new research poll.

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig has more on the upcoming campaigns, and what Saskatchewan voters are looking for.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on the Saskatchewan election scene and how the NDP are closing the gap.