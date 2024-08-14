Menu

Politics

Sask. NDP could be gaining popularity ahead of provincial election: study

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 14, 2024 6:00 am
Sask. NDP could be gaining popularity ahead of provincial election: study
According to new polling, the Saskatchewan Party and the NDP find themselves in a neck and neck race ahead of the fall election.
The Saskatchewan provincial election is fast approaching, and the dropping of the writ isn’t far away.

And while the Saskatchewan Party has been in power since 2007, the Sask. NDP might be biting at their heels according to one new research poll.

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig has more on the upcoming campaigns, and what Saskatchewan voters are looking for.

Check out the video at the top of the page for more on the Saskatchewan election scene and how the NDP are closing the gap.

