Construction underway for southeast Calgary school playground

Following a few setbacks, a school in southeast Calgary is finally seeing its playground plans come to fruition.

Construction on the new structure – located behind Haultain Memorial School and the Queensland Community Centre in Queensland – began on Tuesday to replace an aging playground that’s said to have lasted well past its years.

“It’s great to see that it’s finally off the ground,” said Queensland Community president Martine Smith-Myrthu.

“Out with the old, in with the new. It’s gonna be a wonderful location for everybody to play in Queensland, Diamond Cove, Deer Ridge, Deer Run and even anywhere else. It will be awesome.”

Volunteers will construct the playground over the next four days.

Fundraising for the $400,000 structure began back in 2019. The design of the playground was chosen by the students of Haultain Memorial and will include slides, swings and a picnic area.

Organizers said it took five years to get to the point of construction after encountering several unforeseen circumstances.

“We had a couple of barriers like COVID and just getting volunteers together and it’s just amazing to see it happening in front of us,” said Meagan Payne, Haultain Memorial School council president.

Playground coordinator Crystal Schatz said about 25 per cent of the funds needed were raised in just the past 12 months.

“We really got some momentum this last year that we’re really excited about, with grants and a lot of hard work from the parents for effort and support all around.”

Inspections are expected to take place on Aug. 26, just in time for the playground to be used by students on the first day of school.