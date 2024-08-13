Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber lands in B.C. Aviation Museum

The historic water bomber Hawaii Martin Mars has landed in the B.C. Aviation Museum in Greater Victoria.
Harbour Air says the Martin Mars made its final flight on Sunday evening from Port Alberni to Patricia Bay next to the Victoria International Airport.
Harbour Air says they look forward to welcoming the iconic aircraft to its new home.
The Hawaii Martin Mars was the largest aircraft built by the U.S. government during the Second World War and operated as a firefighting aircraft for decades in B.C after the war.
