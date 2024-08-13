Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber lands in B.C. Aviation Museum

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 6:52 pm
1 min read
Legendary Martin Mars water bomber makes final touchdown
The Hawaii Martin Mars water bomber has made its final touchdown, and it was a sight to behold. Escorted by the Snowbirds, it landed in North Saanich where it will become a staple at the BC Aviation Museum. Troy Charles reports. 
The historic water bomber Hawaii Martin Mars has landed in the B.C. Aviation Museum in Greater Victoria.

Harbour Air says the Martin Mars made its final flight on Sunday evening from Port Alberni to Patricia Bay next to the Victoria International Airport.

Harbour Air says they look forward to welcoming the iconic aircraft to its new home.

The Hawaii Martin Mars was the largest aircraft built by the U.S. government during the Second World War and operated as a firefighting aircraft for decades in B.C after the war.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

