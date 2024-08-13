Menu

Education

How can AI be used ethically in universities? Quebec group to study issue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Expert shares what the future holds for Artificial Intelligence'
Expert shares what the future holds for Artificial Intelligence
RELATED: As many companies pull away from artificial intelligence, one expert says we can see it being used in unexpected places – Jun 23, 2024
The Quebec government is creating a consultation group to study the pedagogical and ethical issues related to the use of artificial intelligence in universities.

In a news release Tuesday, the province says the group will include representatives from post-secondary institutions, student and union associations, and experts in the use of AI in higher education.

Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry says the new group will develop a “common vision” that will guide the responsible and ethical use of AI in post-secondary institutions.

The group is also tasked with helping to come up with strategic priorities for the use of AI and implement technology projects in universities and other post-secondary schools.

The government says its goal is to leverage artificial intelligence as a tool to promote academic success, while developing digital skills so students can appreciate the limits of these new technologies.

Mario Asselin, parliamentary assistant to Déry, says AI is rapidly developing and it’s important that universities know how to properly approach the automation of data analysis.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

