Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

City of Surrey concerned about brush fires, with more than 400 ignited since May 1

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brush fires in Surrey has officials concerned'
Brush fires in Surrey has officials concerned
A rash of brush fires in the City of Surrey has officials concerned as conditions remain tinder dry. Andrea Macpherson has the latest on the situation and what the city is planning to do.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey, B.C.’s mayor wants the city to address a recent surge of brush fires.

Since May 1, the Surrey Fire Service has responded to more than 400 brush and grass fires and the majority were caused by human activity, investigators said.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has submitted a notice of motion that asks city staff to come back with measures to address the safety concerns.

The motion aims to ensure public safety by increasing and potentially doubling fines for violations of fire safety regulations, which include the discharge of fireworks, when an open fire ban is in effect.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“By taking this step, we are sending a clear message that the safety of our community is our top priority,” Locke said in a release.

“During summertime and heatwaves, we must equip ourselves with the necessary tools to protect our environment and residents. It’s essential that everyone understands the serious consequences of violating these regulations, as they directly impact our ability to keep our city safe.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Suspicious fire at South Surrey restaurant'
Suspicious fire at South Surrey restaurant
Trending Now

The city has already stepped up its enforcement of existing regulations in response to the rash of fires.

It is also reminding residents the fire risk remains elevated due to the hot and dry conditions.

In 2023, the City of Surrey issued 30 tickets related to the fire season: 11 for unlawful burning, 11 for smoking where prohibited (parks) and eight for unlawful fire. This year, the city has issued a total of 15 tickets: 10 tickets for unlawful burning, three for smoking where prohibited (parks) and two for unlawful fires.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices