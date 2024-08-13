City of Surrey concerned about brush fires, with more than 400 ignited since May 1

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey, B.C.’s mayor wants the city to address a recent surge of brush fires.

Since May 1, the Surrey Fire Service has responded to more than 400 brush and grass fires and the majority were caused by human activity, investigators said.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke has submitted a notice of motion that asks city staff to come back with measures to address the safety concerns.

The motion aims to ensure public safety by increasing and potentially doubling fines for violations of fire safety regulations, which include the discharge of fireworks, when an open fire ban is in effect.

“By taking this step, we are sending a clear message that the safety of our community is our top priority,” Locke said in a release.

“During summertime and heatwaves, we must equip ourselves with the necessary tools to protect our environment and residents. It’s essential that everyone understands the serious consequences of violating these regulations, as they directly impact our ability to keep our city safe.”

The city has already stepped up its enforcement of existing regulations in response to the rash of fires.

It is also reminding residents the fire risk remains elevated due to the hot and dry conditions.

In 2023, the City of Surrey issued 30 tickets related to the fire season: 11 for unlawful burning, 11 for smoking where prohibited (parks) and eight for unlawful fire. This year, the city has issued a total of 15 tickets: 10 tickets for unlawful burning, three for smoking where prohibited (parks) and two for unlawful fires.