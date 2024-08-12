Menu

Crime

Calgary police warning after random sexual assault involving naked man in Elbow Park

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 7:38 pm
1 min read
Calgary police search for suspect after sexual assault
WATCH: Calgary police have put out a warning after what officers are calling a random sexual assault. As Meghan Cobb reports, police are still looking for the suspect.
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) is warning the public after a naked man approached a group of young women and allegedly sexually assaulted them over the weekend.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday on a path in Elbow Park in central Calgary.

CPS said the three ladies were walking home through Elbow Park, west of 32 Avenue and Eighth Street S.W., along a pathway to Pitt Avenue and Ridge Road S.W.

That’s when a naked stranger allegedly approached them and “grabbed one of the women in a sexual manner.” Police said he then pinned another woman to the ground.

Two of the women were able to get away and run to their home on Ridge Road S.W., where they called police.

When officers arrived five minutes later, they found the third women walking home but the nude man was nowhere to be found.

After speaking with the women, police knocked on doors in the area while HAWCS and the canine unit searched for the man, but were unsuccessful.

Police weren’t able to provide a detailed description of the man, only saying he has dark hair and facial hair.

CPS said it issued the warning to allow the public to take precautionary measures.

“Serious incidents, especially when they appear to be random, are extremely concerning for victims and for the whole community,” Calgary Police Service Staff Sgt. Brad Moore said.

“We have increased patrols in the area where the reported attack occurred, and officers are continuing to investigate. We are asking citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with any information about the attack is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

